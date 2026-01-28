IBASE IB96W SBC Targets Industrial Edge Applications with Intel Core i7-1370PRE

IBASE Technology Inc. released the IB96W, its 3.5-inch single board computer (SBC) leveraging an onboard 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1370PRE mobile processor for space constrained embedded systems that command real-time data processing and intelligent control.

Engineered for industrial edge applications, the IB96W supports DDR5 memory with IBECC, dual 2.5GbE LAN for high-speed connectivity, and a variety of I/O including multiple display interfaces, USB, SATA, and serial ports.

With three M.2 expansion slots (M-Key + E-Key + B-Key) for NVMe storage, wireless modules, and cellular connectivity, the IB96W allows developers to seamlessly tailor platforms for automation and connected edge applications.

Highlighted is an operating temperature range from -40°C to +75°C and +12V to +24V DC input, guaranteeing stable and reliable performance in factories, transportation systems, smart infrastructure, and outdoor installations.

Features:

2x DP++, LVDS, and eDP

2x Intel I226IT PCIe 2.5G LAN

3x USB 2.0, 3x USB 3.2, 2x COM, 2x SATA III

Supports digital I/O (4-in/4-out), fTPM, and watchdog timer

