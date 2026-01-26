Product of the Week: Axiomtek’s AIM101 Fanless Edge AI System with Intel Processor

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Today’s industrial environments need rugged and reliable solutions that can keep up with the demands of AI inference and computer vision workloads at the edge. Industrial computers capable of providing these needs are at the forefront of remote environments, excelling with the support of combined low-power processing, AI acceleration, and fanless design.

The AIM101 Fanless Edge AI System from Axiomtek supports computer vision inference at the edge and AI acceleration. The system is powered by the Intel Quad-core Processor N150 (Twin Lake), featuring an integrated SoC, which provides main CPU compute at up to 3.6 GHz for running the aforementioned tasks, aided by optional M.2 AI accelerator cards.

.

Axiomtek’s AIM101 in Action

The fanless edge AI system supports connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, LTE, and 2.5GbE combined, enabling high-bandwidth, low-latency data transfer, as well as wired and wireless deployments.

The AIM101 system features intelligent power management with USB power on/off control, which is designed to reduce power consumption and support remotely controlled devices. Additionally, the system supports a wide power input range of 9 to 36 VDC (typical 12/24 VDC) with smart ignition control for automatic startup/shutdown.

Ideal for edge AI object detection, image classification, and video analytics applications, the AIM101 fanless edge AI system supports the following optional M.2 AI accelerator cards:

Axelera Metis M.2 module (214 TOPS at INT8)

DeepX DX-M1 M.2 module (25 TOPS at INT8)

Hailo-8 M.2 module (26 TOPS at INT8), by project

MemryX MX3 M.2 module (20 TOPS at BF16), by project

Additionally, the industrial computing solution is packed with a variety of included and optional I/O such as one HDMI 1.4, two 2.5GbE LAN (Intel I226-V) ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 2.0, and much more on the front side of the system with an optional lockable kit for 4 USB and 1 HDMI. On the right side, the solution supports five antenna openings for Wi-Fi/LTE/GPS, up to 3 optional I/O openings, and optional cables or module kits below:

two 8-CH TTL DIO

two COM (RS-232/422/485)

twoCAN bus 2.0A/B

Getting Started with Axiomtek’s AIM101

The AIM101 system provides optional storage with:

one 2.5" SATA SSD/HDD

one M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD

one mSATA SSD

The industrial solution also includes support for the Qualified Intel ESQ for Metro AI Suite Device for deployment, integration, and lifecycle management, and is validated to work with Intel’s Metro AI software ecosystem.

For more information, visit: https://us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27852&C=AIM101&upcat=350#