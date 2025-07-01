Blecon Introduces ML-Enabled, Low-Power Smart Beacon Built on MOKO’s Proven L02 Platform

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Blecon London, United Kingdom. Blecon, with MOKO SMART, introduced the L02S-BCN, a cutting-edge Smart Beacon co-designed by both companies to deliver innovative sensing and connectivity for industrial and commercial use cases. The L02S-BCN is built on MOKO’s trusted L02 platform and enhanced for leading-edge Bluetooth applications leveraging Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF54L system-on-chip (SoC) seamlessly integrating with the Blecon Network.

Included are sensors for temperature, humidity, pressure, and 3-axis acceleration all confined in a rugged IP67-rated enclosure. A single CR2477 coin cell battery powers the solution for various applications from fixed to mobile assets. The L02S-BCN not only collects data, but it was also designed to interpret the data locally, running lightweight ML models for activity detection, anomaly detection, and context-aware automation.

Utilizing Edge Impulse, which is integrated into Blecon’s Smart Beacon, developers can seamlessly train and deploy models to the L02S-BCN allowing design teams to innovate ultra-low-power Bluetooth devices.

“Blecon’s Smart Beacons retain the easy-to-deploy form factor and long battery life that made Classic Beacons successful, but dramatically expand their utility,” said Nick Chen, Principal Engineer at Blecon. “They can continuously collect data offline, detect nearby Bluetooth devices to unlock insights based on proximity, process events locally using AI, and securely sync only useful information to the cloud. And thanks to OTA updates, they can get even smarter over time.”

The Blecon Network supports AWS, EventBridge, Memfault, etc.

For more information, visit https://www.blecon.net/