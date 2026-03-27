Bosch Sensortec BMP585 Enables Precise Altitude Tracking in Snapdragon Wear Elite Devices

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Bosch Sensortec Bosch Sensortec’s ultra-low power, high-performance BMP585 barometric pressure sensor now supports the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform and is integrated into the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform’s reference design. The platform delivers on-device AI capabilities with precise pressure data that allows for accurate altitude tracking and a new layer of contextual awareness for next-generation wearables.

"Great AI‑enabled wearables start with highly accurate sensors. Bosch’s validated sensor data helps deliver contextual intelligence and supports advanced on‑device experiences," says John Kehrli, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Bosch Sensortec’s BMP585 meets these needs perfectly. We are delighted to collaborate with Bosch to validate their sensor, which helps enable the advanced location, fitness, and context-aware use cases that will define the next generation of intelligent wearables."

Features:

Enhanced fitness tracking: precise elevation profiles for activities like hiking, running, and cycling, and accurately track floors climbed

Emergency services (E911): sensor provides critical vertical location data (z-axis) to supplement GPS, helping first responders pinpoint a user’s exact floor within a multi-story building

Smarter user context: allows wearables to better understand the user's situation such as distinguishing between walking on a flat surface and climbing stairs

According to the press release, the BMP585 is engineered with a specialized gel-filled cavity that offers resistance against common liquids including water, salt water, and chlorinated pool water.

"We are proud that our BMP585 sensor can help to enable the advanced contextual awareness in devices powered by the new Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform," says Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO at Bosch Sensortec. "This is a perfect example of our strategy: providing a complete portfolio of high-performance sensors, from motion sensors to environmental sensors, to help our partners build the next generation of intelligent wearables."

For more information, visit bosch-sensortec.com/en.