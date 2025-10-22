Embedded Executive: Matter Certification Just Got Easier | CSA

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

Every IoT device should comply with the Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA) Matter standard, but we know that’s not the case. For some developers, doing that is a no-brainer. However, there are some developers who struggle with the process. For that latter group, the CSA recently released a Matter-compliant platform certification that should help them get to market far more quickly.

To explain how that works, I spoke to Jon Harros, who leads the Alliance Certification and Testing team at the CSA, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Jon goes through the need for the program, how it’s implemented, and what developers need to know.