Energous Corporation Launches New 2W PowerBridge Transmitter to Boost IoT Wireless Power Networks

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Energous Corporation announced the launch of a new 2 Watt conducted power transmitter, the 2W PowerBridge transmitter, designed to double the power capability of Energous’ 1W transmitter and further reduce the need for replaceable batteries and charging cables.

The 2W PowerBridge transmitter is capable of powering IoT devices in industrial, commercial, and residential spaces, with reduced need for maintenance or human intervention, supporting the automated workflow and deployment of Active Energy Wireless Power Networks.

“Our new 2W PowerBridge represents our continued commitment to advancing and improving our Wireless Power Networks infrastructure to meet the power demands of today’s IoT deployments. This reinforces our leadership in the development of Active Energy Wireless Power Networks,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “As the IoT ecosystem continues to grow, this transmitter will enable RF-based wireless power to provide better RF coverage and power levels. Customers will now have multiple options to optimize their networks by combining our 1W and 2W PowerBridges.”

The 2W PowerBridge will be available for testing through Energous Corporations' 2W Evaluation Kit by the end of Q2 2023.

For more information, visit: https://energous.com/