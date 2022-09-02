How MQTT on Narrowband-IoT Can Ruin Your Project

By Fabian Kochem Product Manager 1NCE

MQTT is a popular protocol for connecting Internet of Things (IoT). But it’s incompatible with Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) – an increasingly popular communications standard for most IoT projects. It works fine during prototyping, giving companies the false impression that MQTT is the right choice for protocol. But chances are high that products using MQTT will suffer performance issues or completely malfunction when they’re in the field. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that many manufacturers and system integrators aren’t aware of the consequent risks: high-expense support efforts, the need to reengage development teams, problems in distributing firmware updates to the device fleet, and product recalls.

NB-IoT is a cellular technology for constrained, often battery-powered devices that falls into the Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) category. It promises low cost, long battery life, and superior coverage in comparison to more traditional standards such as LTE. It iss ideal for devices that require little data (such as geographical positions, sensor data, or error codes) and is already applied in real-world use cases, with deployments increasing daily. NB-IoT networks are currently operating in 64 countries (including the U.S., China, Australia, and the majority of Europe), and 166 operators worldwide are investing in expanding this reach.

NB-IoT is commonly used for asset tracking, smart metering and smart cities. Despite its benefits, there remains a potential snag not advertised by industry vendors that, if it’s not caught early in product development, could prevent a stable product lifecycle of 10 years or more.

NB-IoT Works Differently Than the Rest of the Internet

NB-IoT is optimized for User Datagram Protocol (UDP), but most of the Internet uses Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) for basic communication. TCP is a good choice for certain projects such as websites, file downloads, and emails because it guarantees that data arrives, is in the right order, and allows for error detection and retransmission in case of corruption.

That being said, TCP requires more processing power on the device itself, leading to more energy consumption, and it consumes more traffic. If your device wants to send a single byte (example: light is on or off, sent in the form of a 1 or 0), the overhead TCP metadata is another 40 bytes. In practice, data is rarely sent in single bytes, but it’s worth noting. Sending data via a cellular connection is a heavier drain on energy consumption — which must be reduced to a minimum for battery-powered devices.

And worse, traffic consumption further increases if there's any radio interference from other devices, the device is in the basement, or data gets lost or corrupted. In these cases, the retransmission mechanisms of TCP kick in and much more data is consumed, even when the IoT device’s data should not arrive. On cellular, this happens quite frequently because of blocked radio spectrum, bad reception, or communication interference from other devices. In this case, the device just sends the entire packet again, using twice the traffic and twice the energy.

These characteristics make TCP a bad choice for use cases with battery-powered devices or constrained hardware. As NB-IoT is optimized for constrained devices, the global standard for IoT set by 3GPP is UDP instead.

Traps Companies Encounter When Using MQTT on NB-IoT

Many product manufacturers pick MQTT for the data exchange protocol between the device and the cloud because it is widely supported by cloud providers and IoT application enablement platforms alike. Often, companies also pick MQTT simply because they’ve used it when developing previous connected products using Wi-Fi or LTE.

But MQTT relies on TCP’s error correction and retransmission benefits and works well with Wi-Fi, LTE, and Ethernet.

It’s not that TCP is incompatible with NB-IoT, but when companies are experimenting with the technology – for example, when building a prototype – they’re working in conditions that don’t reflect conditions of the devices later in the product lifecycle. So, MQTT and TCP work great if you have “good enough” network coverage. Most offices are not underground, and many are in big cities with a lot of radio coverage around, so they don’t have any issues with this.

Because of this, many companies assume that MQTT will work automatically for their specific use. The prototype was successful, after all, so they unknowingly release a subpar product to the market. Once deployed, they start receiving complaints from customers experiencing issues, who were unaware of the issue placing their device in the basement with bad reception would present.

Like any bit of tech, TCP connections can and will fail, causing repeated data retransmission. This leads to wasted traffic volume on overhead instead of actual business data, less battery life, and poor user experience.

And there’s a potential ticking time bomb for projects using TCP: The more crowded the NB-IoT networks become, the more often TCP connections will fail. Even if companies have optimized their device for bad local reception, the constraints will only become harder over time.

Addressing the Business Impact

What seemed a good product launch at first is potentially bound for disaster. End users rightfully complain if their device doesn’t work as expected. High latency leads to a bad user experience and depending on the use case, could completely derail a project.

Consequently, the development team must be reassembled, or a new team assembled with the added burden of first learning how the system works before making improvements. Either approach adds significant time and monetary expense.

And then, once a solution has been developed, it must be rolled out – which is tricky for an offline device. Product manufacturers must ask their customers to package and send it in or send out service technicians to deploy the fix at the customers’ location. Both options cost money and cause headaches for customers.

The smallest factor in this complex equation is probably the cost associated with data volume overage. The used traffic might exceed contractually agreed upon limits and overage charges will occur. The amount depends on the contract, carrier, and size of device fleet.

Developing a solution and executing a product recall program requires engineering efforts, hardware costs, and logistical costs. But the the biggest cost, of course, is the dissatisfied customer base. This is hard to measure but could have long-lasting negative effects and lead to lost trust in the brand.

To be fair, most of these points are true for all connected devices and aren’t limited to MQTT on NB-IoT devices only. Nevertheless, it’s a bigger problem worth noting because businesses just aren't aware of the risks of using MQTT with NB-IoT – they’re simply too comfortable with MQTT to know what they’re missing.

Protocols Actually Optimized for NB-IoT

Product manufacturers and system integrators should choose UDP-friendly protocols such as CoAP or Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) instead of MQTT. These protocols are optimized for cellular IoT and bring most of the advantages of TCP to UDP. These protocols all support data retransmission, error detection, and order guarantee. Additionally, LwM2M offers far more extensive features than MQTT in building connected products, and especially constrained devices.

Companies must also consider how their devices are deployed in the field. They must conduct extensive testing under various network conditions, in various environments, and in every country they’re planning rollouts.