Sense DigiKey at Sensors Converge 2023

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Thief River Falls, Minnesota. DigiKey is descending on Sensors Converge 2023 where it will be in booth #616 from June 20-22, in Santa Clara, California. There it is showcasing its sensing and electronics offerings. Attendees can also interact with DigiKey experts as they demonstrate products and promote prize giveaways.

"We're excited to attend the 2023 Sensors Converge event and showcase the latest sensor technologies, applications and innovations in our booth," said David Sandys, senior director of technical marketing at DigiKey.

If you are an engineer focusing on sensor controlled embedded systems, then Sensors Converge 2023 is a must stop to experience the newest innovations in process design and control development. Sensors Converge includes technologies and applications that will be moving society forward into the land of smart sensors and sustainable living.

Sandys ends, "DigiKey's substantial product inventory and digital resources provide engineers and designers with the necessary parts and tools to help them accelerate progress."

