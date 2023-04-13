Smart City Solutions with Wi-Fi HaLow

Image Credit: Askey and Newracom

Irvine, California. Newracom, Inc.and Askey, a member of ASUSTek Computer Inc., agreed to collaborate to design a line of Wi-Fi HaLow (802.11ah) supported IoT devices for smart city environments. The standard, 802.11ah, was developed for utilization in edge devices delivering long-range (1km) with low-power communication. It allows enough data transfer for HD video for complete customization.

The partnership enables the companies to create various IoT components including simple sensors all the way to wireless video cameras. Gateways combine Wi-Fi HaLow and LTE to collect data for cost effective strategies. "Wi-Fi HaLow can help lower the recurring costs of smart city infrastructure solutions, lowering the barriers for municipalities in developing smarter infrastructure. Wi-Fi HaLow technology is the right mix of range, speed and low power to meet the wide-ranging demands of smart city requirements," said James Lee, Head of IoT Solution Development for Askey.

Zac Freeman, VP of Marketing & Sales in Newracom, commented, "Wi-Fi HaLow is being implemented in many IoT solutions today. We are pleased to be partnering with Askey to enable Wi-Fi HaLow smart city solutions and excited about the opportunity to see Wi-Fi HaLow used in a variety of smart city infrastructure projects."

