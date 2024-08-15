New Board Elected During SGET Member Meeting

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SGET Munich, Germany. The Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGET), an international not-for-profit entity focused on collaboratively designing self-governing specifications in embedded computer technology, hosted an annual meeting alongside its triennial board election.

Members gathered on June 6 to say goodbye to Mark Swiecicki as he embarked on a well-deserved retirement. The board, along with the attending members, paid tribute to his 12 years of service to SGET, during which he most recently served as chairman of the Qseven working group and secretary of the board.

Elected Officials:

Ansgar Hein (independent) as Chairman

Christian Eder (congatec) as First Deputy Chairman

Martin Unverdorben (Avnet Embedded) as Second Deputy Chairman

Martin Steger (iesy) as Treasurer

Marco Barbato (Axelera AI) as Secretary

Eilyn Kadow (independent) was reconfirmed in her position as SGET Auditor

SGET reached a membership total of 65 in 2024, a 40% increase over the last three years. The significant rise in active members has positively impacted both the development of standards and the organization's financial stability

SGET offers a robust portfolio of open standards for embedded technologies, driven by six working groups. Key efforts include the established SMARC standard, the emerging OSM standard, and the newly formed working group tasked with developing a modular and harmonized FPGA standard.

“We have achieved a lot in recent years, yet we look forward to a lot more”, says Ansgar Hein, re-elected chairman of the board. “With the rise of the OSM standard and the newly launched Standard Development Team for Harmonized FPGA Modules, I am convinced that we have paved the way for the future.”

For more information, visit sget.org.

*Editor’s Note: Marco Barbato from Axelera, an AI specialist, has joined the newly elected board. One of his goals is to establish open standards for AI under the umbrella of the SGET. Other standards are also already being considered: For example, there will soon be a call for participation for a new working group that is going to focus on a cost-effective module standard for ARM processors.



