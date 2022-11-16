Ambiq Announces neuralSPOT SDK for Embedded AI Application Developers

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Austin, TX – Ambiq announced neuralSPOT®, an open-source AI developer-customized SDK with software and tools designed for AI application development, workflows, and collaboration. Designed for Ambiq’s latest Apollo4 Plus system-on-chip (SoC) family, neuralSPOT utilizes the company’s proprietary SPOT® platform for enhanced energy efficiency in electronic products.

neuralSPOT equips developers with libraries for sensor communication, SoC peripheral management, power and memory configuration control, debugging tools for AI models from a laptop or PC, and AI examples. The SDK further includes Ambiq libraries for audio, I2C, power and memory management, accelerated inter-process communication, and other peripherals to extend the AI capabilities of Apollo4 Plus SoCs.

The neuralSPOT SDK employs a modular design that enables the development of multiple workflows, and helps with cross-platform AI development by allowing users to test deployed models against public datasets via PC-based AI models that communicate with Ambiq’s embedded platforms. The SDK also provides project demonstrations of how to integrate externally generated AI components.

Ambiq provides more information on how to use neuralSPOT in the Ambiq AI Learning Series, which can be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel.

Per the company, neuralSPOT will continue support for the last 2 versions of AmbiqSuite, and will stay within 3 months of TFLM's latest releases.

For a more detailed list of the neuralSPOT features, visit GitHub, or request a new feature by filing an issue on the repo.

An open-source technical preview of neuralSPOT is available now at www.ambiq.ai/neuralSPOT