Avnet Launches RZBoard V2L Development Kit based on the Renesas RZ/V2L Processor

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The new Avnet development kit called RZBoard V2L, based on the Renesas RZ/V2L processor, supports the latest in energy-efficient object detection. This kit will be on display at the Embedded Vision Summit May 17-19, 2022, in Santa Clara, California.

The kit is a power efficient, vision-AI accelerated development board in a single-board computer format with well supported expansion interfaces to make design prototyping simple.

"The Renesas RZ/V2L processor-based development kit is the ideal development platform for a variety of different vision-AI and edge AI applications, solving modern design problems for ease-of-use and fast prototyping. The innovative RZ/V2L processor is equipped with a 1.2GHz Dual-Core Arm Cortex-A55, a 200MHz Cortex-M33 core for real time applications, and a 3D Graphics and Video Codec Engine," said Dirk Seidel, Senior Business Development manager, Renesas.

This processor SoC further differentiates itself with an on-chip DRP-AI accelerator, making it ideal for implementing cost-and power efficient embedded-vision applications.

The RZBoard is engineered in a compact Raspberry Pi form factor with a versatile set of expansion interfaces, including Gigabit Ethernet, 801.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5, two USB 2.0 host ports and a USB 2.0 OTG interface, MIPI Display Serial Interface (MIPI DSI) and Camera Serial Interface (CSI), Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate interface, Pi-Hat-compatible 40-pin expansion header, and a click shuttle expansion header to enable rapid prototyping and experimentation with over 1,200 available Click Boards.

The board supports analog audio applications via its audio codec and stereo headphone jack supporting voice command and audio playback solutions. It also provides five 12-bit ADC inputs for interfacing with analog sensors. The 5V input power is sourced from a USB-C connector and managed via a single-chip Renesas RAA215300 PMIC device.

"This vision-AI accelerated development board is ideal for embedded vision, healthcare, home and building automation, industrial Internet of Things, security and surveillance, and wearable application designs," said Peter Fenn, Technical Solutions Engineering director, Avnet. "The on-chip DRP-AI accelerator makes this board extremely power efficient for AI processing, while delivering a very cost-effective solution for general embedded processing applications."

The board is available for $149 and can be pre-ordered with shipping estimated in the third quarter 2022. Available accessory options for the board include a MIPI 7-inch display, MIPI CSI camera and 5V/3A USB Type C power supply.

For more information visit: http://avnet.me/RZBoard.