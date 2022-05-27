Avnet Launches ZUBoard Development Kit based on the Newest AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Device

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The new Avnet development kit called the ZUBoard 1CG, based on the newest member of the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC family, features the lowest cost member of the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, enabling engineers to jump-start their design work.

The kit will enable engineers to learn the basics of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC architecture and the Vivado ML and Vitis development environments. Experienced engineers can design complex prototypes for artificial intelligence and machine learning, adding any necessary hardware through the SYZYGY and Click Board interfaces.

The board features three SYZYGY sites, one Click Board site and 45W of input power, exposing 87 free I/O and four PS GTR transceivers. This allows for extensive proof-of-concept opportunities through add-on boards. Example designs and a Linux board support package (BSP) are provided to accelerate an engineer's design. In addition, complex circuit and layout examples for Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC power, LPDDR4, Ethernet, and USB design are also provided.

The kit will allow developers to evaluate some of the key features of the Zynq UltraScale+MPSoC device, including the Arm Cortex-A53 and Arm Cortex-R5F based processing subsystem for analytics and complex decision making, the on-chip memory which helps eliminate system performance bottlenecks, the DSP blocks for offloading compute intensive applications, and the ample programmable fabric with 81K system logic cells enabling adaptable hardware for an assortment of additional functions.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Avnet on their ZUBoard 1CG Development Kit featuring our Zynq UltraScale+ ZU1CG device - the smallest, lowest power, and most cost-optimized member of the Zynq UltraScale+ family," said Evan Leal, director of Product Marketing for Cost Optimized Silicon products at AMD-Xilinx. "This kit will give any developer a jump-start towards building their own ZU1CG MPSoC-based end systems like miniaturized, compute-intensive edge applications in industrial and healthcare IoT systems, embedded vision cameras, AV-over-IP 4K and 8K-ready streaming, hand-held test equipment, consumer, medical applications, and more."

Developers can get up to speed on Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC design by using Avnet's provided resources to learn several example designs. Avnet's field resources can also help them utilize this design in their custom developments, helping them avoid common design errors and costly board turns. The board is available for $159 and can be pre-ordered with shipping estimated in Q4 of 2022.

For more information, visit: www.avnet.com