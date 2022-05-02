Forlinx Releases Rockchip RK3568 Based OK3568-C Development Board

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Forlinx

OK3568-C single board computer(SBC) is designed with SoM FET3568-C on carrier board by four ultra-thin connectors. The board guarantees the SoM source fully available to accomplish fast evaluation processes. The board is designed with ESC solutions, simplifying designing reference to help lesson their their time-to-market.

OK3568-C SBC

Display I/F:

HDMI 2.0 up to 1080p120 or 4096×2304 @ 60Hz (4Kp60)

eDP 1.3 up to 2560×1600 @ 60Hz

single-channel LVDS up to 1280×800

LCD RGB888 up to 1280×800 multiplexed with SPI0, SPI2, UART3, UART4, UART5 and UART7

single-channel MIPI-DSI up to 1080p60

Camera I/F:

1x MIPI-CSI connector tested with OV13850 camera sensor

Audio:

1x stereo headphone output

1x 1.3W class D amplifier output

1x MIC input

Connectivity:

2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 interfaces

On-board AzureWare AW-CM358SM module with dual-band Wi-Fi 5, BT5.0

Optional 4G/5G modem via M.2 socket- Tested with EM05-CE 4G modem (compatible with EC20)

RM500U-CN 5G modem

USB:

2x USB 2.0 host Type-A ports

1x USB 3.0 Type-A port

USB 2.0 OTG "contained in USB 3.0 port

Can be used as slave mode for OS image flashing and ADB debugging

Expansion:

M.2 Key-B socket (USB 3.0/2.0) for 4G/5G module expanding;

PCIe 2.1 x1 socket multiplexed with SATA

PCIe x4 socket, PCIe 3.0 which can also be configured as 2 PCIe x1.

3x UART, 2x SPI, 1x I2C

2x CAN FD

Forlinx offers design services for customization of the base board according to specific requirements.

For more information, visit forlinx.net.