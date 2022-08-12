Embedded Computing Design

Forlinx Releases TI AM6254 Based OK6254-C Development Board

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

August 12, 2022

Based on the TI AM6254 processor, the SoM FET6254-C and development kit OK6254-C from Forlinx were presented at TI's booth as the Embedded World 2022 held in Nuremberg from Jun.21 to Jun.23

The FET62xx-C is a cost efficient and advanced performance System on Module (SoM) based on TI Sitara AM62x series industrial grade SoCs, powered by ARM CortexA53 cores with speeds up to 1.4GHz.

The FET62xx-C SoM is integrated with interfaces such as 2-port Gigabit Ethernet, TSN,USB 2.0, MMC/SD, Camera interface, OSPI, and CAN-FD. With pin-to-pin compatibility for single-core AM6251, dual-coreAM6252 and quad-coreAM6254, the FET62xx-C SoM is an ideal solution for designers looking for a short time-to-market. The solution could also be used in a range of industrial applications, such as Human Machine Interfaces (HMI), industrial computer, edge computing, retail automation, Telematics Control Unit (TCU), 3D re-configurable automotive instrument cluster, and medical equipment.

The OK6254-C development kit consists of a carrier board and SoM FET6254-C, the SoM could be connected to carrier board by four ultra thin connectors. It has peripheral interfaces that are available and ready-to-use on the carrier board, such as dual gigabit ethernet ports, USB, WiFi and BT, CAN-FD, M.2 Key B slot for 4G/ 5G, LVDS and parallel RGB, SPI, CSI and more. . 

According to the company, the FET62xx-C is an ideal option for either upgrading an existing solution on the AM335x, and also for new product development.

For more information, visit: www.forlinx.net

