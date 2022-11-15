Infineon launches XMC7000 series for industrial applications with increased performance, memory, advanced peripherals, and extended temperature range

News

Image from Infineon Munich, Germany. 9 November, 2022 – At electronica 2022, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) launches the XMC7000 microcontroller (MCU) family for advanced industrial applications including industrial drives, electrical vehicle (EV) charging, two-wheel electrical vehicles and robotics. The XMC7000 series offers single and dual core options of 350-MHz 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M7 and a 100-MHz 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M0+, up to 8 MB of embedded flash and 1 MB of on-chip SRAM. The products operate from 2.7 to 5.5 V and achieve full specification from -40°C to 125°C.

“Today’s modern industrial devices require increased compute performance and peripherals without compromising quality and robustness,” said Steve Tateosian, Vice President of IoT, Compute and Wireless Business Unit of Infineon. “Infineon’s new XMC7000 devices delivers on these requirements, specifically with the company’s system level expertise with software and tools for the industrial market. As a leader in microcontrollers, we are excited to extend this new family with innovative features for tomorrow’s industrial applications.”

Infineon’s XMC7000 family is an extension of the industrial control focused XMC family of MCUs with the new XMC7100 and XMC7200. The Infineon XMC7100 includes 4 MB Flash, 768 kB RAM and 250 MHz single or dual-core in different QFP packages (100, 144 or 176 pins) or 272-pin BGA package. The Infineon XMC7200 includes 8 MB Flash, 1 MB RAM, 350 MHz single- or dual-core in a 176-pin QFP or 272-pin BGA package.

About the Infineon XMC7000 family

The XMC7000 is the latest device in Infineon’s industrial microcontroller portfolio, equipped with peripherals such as CAN FD, TCPWM and Gigabit Ethernet, to increase flexibility and to offer added value to the designer. The XMC7000 architecture is built on a low-power, robust 40 nm embedded flash process technology and offers best-in-class compute performance addressing high-end industrial applications.

Infineon’s new family of MCUs offers both single- and dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M7 options, supported by an Arm® Cortex®-M0+ enabling designers to optimize their end products to meet the dynamic and demanding business conditions of industrial applications. The advanced peripheral set and robust security features make it attractive to customers, who need a high-quality MCU platform. It is able to operate in harsh environments with a temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, and it is ideal for power-critical applications based on its low-power modes, down to 8 μA. The flexible XMC7000 comes in four package and pin types with 17 part number variants to meet various design requirements.

Compatible with Infineon’s latest ModusToolbox™ 3.0 development platform, the XMC7000 devices allow developers a unique experience for a variety of use cases including industrial, robotics, EV charging and other applications. In addition to XMC7000, Infineon ModusToolbox 3.0 is also compatible for embedded applications using Infineon products including PSoC™, AIROC™ Wi-Fi, AIROC Bluetooth®, and EZ-PD™ PMG1 microcontrollers. ModusToolbox 3.0 can be downloaded here.

Availability

Infineon’s XMC700 family is available now and will be shown at electronica 2022. More information about the complete solution is available at www.infineon.com/XMC7000.

More information about Infineon’s contribution to energy efficiency: www.infineon.com/green-energy

Infineon at electronica 2022

At this year’s electronica tradeshow in Munich, Infineon presents solutions for the major challenges of our time. Semiconductors contribute to the green and digital transformation in many ways and are at the heart of every networked application. At electronica 2022, Infineon is now making clear why they are also key elements for a better future and how they pave the way to climate neutrality. The company will present intelligent and energy-efficient solutions for the connected world of tomorrow in hall C3, booth 502 from November 15 to 18, under the motto: “Driving decarbonization and digitalization. Together.” More information is available at www.infineon.com/electronica.