New UP Squared Boards by AAEON Target Industrial and Vision-Based AI Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON's UP brand released two new developer boards based on the new Intel Core 3 processor platform (formerly Twin Lake). The UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TW offers a choice of the Intel Core 3 Processor N355, Intel Processor N250, or Intel Processor N150 CPU.

UP Squared TWL

For space constrained needs, the UP Squared TWL measures 85.6mm × 90mm and is considered an entry-level board for developing industrial applications. I/Os include two RS-232/422/485 pin wafers, three USB ports, and a 40-pin HAT offering GPIO, SPI, I2C, I2S, and UART functions.



It is available with up to 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 system memory,128GB of eMMC storage, and an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for additional storage. An M.2 2230 E-Key allows for a Wi-Fi module to be installed.

UP Squared Pro TWL

The UP Squared Pro TWL measures 101.6mm × 101.6mm adding size for advanced functions ideal for low power inferencing and machine vision applications. Along with 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 and eMMC storage at 64GB, it also offers both an M.2 2280 M-Key slot and SATA SSD support.

Additionally, the UP Squared Pro TWL adds an M.2 3052 B-Key with a Nano SIM slot for 5G/LTE options, as well as a dedicated 61-Pin FPC connector for MIPI camera add-ons. It supports HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2, and DP 1.4a via a USB Type-C. Also included are two RJ-45 ports running at 2.5GbE speed, with dedicated drivers for the Intel Ethernet Controller I226-IT package.



Both boards have an operating temperature ranging from -20°C to 70°C and support Microsoft Windows 11, Ubuntu 22.04, and Yocto 5.1 operating systems.

For more information, visit aaeon.com/en/.