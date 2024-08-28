Newark Keeps Pi Hobbyists and Professionals on the Same Level

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Newark is now offering the new Raspberry Pi 5 2GB for around $50 USD ensuring hobbyists and RPi enthusiasts an equal right to the world of Raspberry Pi 5. Simon Wade, Senior Global Product Manager, Single Board Computing, at Newark, said, “This is a major development in the world of Raspberry Pi 5. The promise of an affordable Raspberry Pi 5 model has now been fulfilled, and we are delighted to provide access to this impressively specified SBC option.”

Included is a 2.4GHz, quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, cryptography extensions with 512KB per-core L2 caches, and a 2MB shared L3 cache 50MHz system clock. Its VideoCore VII GPU supports OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2 and includes HDR support channeled through a dual 4Kp60 HEVC decoder and HDMI display output.

Additional highlights are 2GB LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Eben Upton, CEO at Raspberry Pi said: “We're excited to be bringing the full power of the Raspberry Pi 5 platform to a new, lower price point, in partnership with Newark. Our ongoing investments in optimizing the resource footprint of Raspberry Pi OS allow many use cases to run within the 2GB memory capacity of this new variant, while the 4GB and 8GB variants remain available for those users with more demanding requirements.”

The Raspberry Pi 5 2GB is now available from newark.com.