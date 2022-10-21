Embedded Computing Design

On-Demand Webcast: Introduction to the Raspberry Pi P2040 (and supporting dev boards)

October 21, 2022

In the first class of this on-going series of “Developing with Pi,” we introduce the RP2040 and walk through its feature set and capabilities, proving the engineering community with the foundation it needs for subsequent classes. In addition, we present several dev boards that take advantage of this “available and ready-to-use today” RP2040 chip. Some of the aforementioned boards may include the Pico, Pico H, and Pico W, and even some clone boards.

