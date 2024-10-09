Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Developers Need Great Hardware AND Great Software, Analog Devices

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 09, 2024

Sponsored Story

Great hardware is useless without great software, and vice versa. The hardware industry continues to evolve, as always, but the software side operates quite differently than it did in the past, thanks to the groundswell of open-source software.
 

Linux has grown into an operating system that can handle nearly any available application, leading the open-source parade down where it currently stands, basically being its own supply chain.

One vendor, Analog Devices, has transformed from a traditional analog supplier into not just a provider of digital products but a vendor who delivers the software mix with development kits and IDEs that bring all the technologies together—analog, digital, and software.

Hear more about it from Rob Oshana, the Senior Vice President of the Software and Security Group at Analog Devices, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
