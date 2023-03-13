Embedded Computing Design

Product Showcase: BeaglePlay, the Latest From BeagleBoard.org, Offers a Vast Array of Hardware and Software Options

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 13, 2023

Sponsored Story

The BeagleBoard.org Foundation continues to roll out new platforms. The latest, BeaglePlay, is what the group is calling the most adaptable open-source performance platform available. It’s built on the organization’s proven open-source Linux approach and has a feature set that includes built-in wired and wireless connectivity and the ability to connect to a host of sensor and prototyping systems with a range of options and interfaces.

BeaglePlay leverages the Texas Instruments Sitara AM6254 microprocessor, with quad 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 cores, as well as low-latency microcontroller subsystems, and a dedicated TI Simplelink CC1352 wireless microcontroller. Hence, beginner and experienced developers can take advantage of a wide variety of application libraries and examples from Linux, Zephyr, MicroPython, and numerous other open-source frameworks to add an endless array of sensors, actuators, indicators and new connectivity options.

BeaglePlay software features a customized BeagleBoard.org Debian Linux image with desktop pre-installed along with features such as Wi-Fi access point and BeagleConnect gateway functionality, supporting quick and flexible development options. Its feature set enables connectivity to a wide selection of sensor and prototyping systems, display and camera connectors, and as interfaces with memory and processing performance in a low-cost solution.

The list of potential applications includes:

  • Industrial human-machine interface (HMI)
  • Retail and POS automation
  • 3D point Cloud systems
  • Vision analytics
  • Vehicle and drone infrastructure
  • 3D Reconfigurable Display Systems
  • Medical equipment
  • Smart buildings and Edge AI
  • web3 distributed infrastructure

 Representatives from BeagleBoard.org will be on-site at embedded world 2023. Contact them to learn or to see a live demo.

