One Memory to Rule Them All: The Rise of CXL

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode, the Insiders ponder the future of embedded engineering in light of Arm’s release of its Total Solutions for IoT. How far along in the development process can engineers get virtually, before they even have silicon in their hands?

Next, Brandon, Rich, and guest speakers Kurt Lender and Ishwar Agarwal from the CXL Consortium get into the nitty gritty of what Compute Express Link is, how it works, and what its future holds.

Finally, associate editor Tiera Oliver enters the software development lifecycle, where, according to survey responses from PractiTest's Ninth Annual State of Testing Report, software testers in the field are reporting big changes that are paving the way for newer, more integrated testing dynamics.