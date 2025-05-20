Andrea Gallo Takes Over as RISC-V International's New CEO

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

RISC-V International has announced Andrea Gallo as the organization’s new CEO, effective immediately. Gallo has served as Vice President of Technology at RISC-V International since June 2024, where he's helped to facilitate the technical vision of RISC-V International, working closely with RISC-V members around the globe to drive further adoption of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA). RISC-V International will soon hire a replacement for the Vice President of Technology role.

“I look forward to stepping into the CEO role to build on the technical momentum of RISC-V International and further accelerate the adoption of RISC-V across markets worldwide,” said Gallo. “One of my top priorities is improving the developer experience so companies can innovate faster and spend more time on differentiation. Additionally, I see a lot of opportunities to expand RISC-V International’s membership base across different verticals and geographies.”

Prior to joining RISC-V International, Gallo worked at Linaro for over a decade. He built Linaro’s server engineering team from the ground up, and later managed the Linaro Datacenter and Cloud, Home, Mobile, Networking, IoT, and Embedded Segment Groups and underlying open source collaborative projects, in addition to driving the company’s membership acquisition strategy as vice president of business development.

Before Linaro, Gallo was a fellow at STMicroelectronics, where he led the optimization of hardware-software architectures for new smartphone and telecommunication ICs. He also served on the board of directors for CHAOSS, a Linux Foundation project focused on the health of open source communities. Gallo holds a degree in telecommunications and speaks fluent French, Italian, and English.

The RISC-V International Board of Directors considered both external and internal candidates and is confident that Gallo is the ideal leader for the organization, given his proven leadership experience and deep technical knowledge.

Gallo is well known in the semiconductor industry and has worked with open ecosystems for many years. Todd Moore, who previously served as Interim CEO of RISC-V International and SVP of Community Operations at The Linux Foundation, will work closely with RISC-V International in his role at The Linux Foundation.

Gallo plans to improve the RISC-V developer experience by expanding RISC-V International’s technical and educational resources, ratifying new RISC-V extensions and specifications, releasing a RISC-V certification program, and making RISC-V boards more accessible worldwide.

RISC-V International is also collaborating with the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) project to build out the RISC-V software ecosystem with compilers, toolchains, system libraries, kernel, virtualization, programming languages, Linux distribution integration, and tools for debugging and profiling, and AI/ML.