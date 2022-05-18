Embedded Executive: Sailesh Chittipeddi, EVP & GM of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, Renesas

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The hardware side of RISC-V is ready for prime time. No one questions that.



The case against RISC-V has always been the tools and associated software, aka, the ecosystem. However, is that still a valid argument against RISC-V?



That’s the first of many questions I posed to Sailesh Chittipeddi, the Executive Vice President & General Manager of Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. His company has a lot to potentially gain with RISC-V, so I was interested in hearing his opinion, which comes in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.