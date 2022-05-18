Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Sailesh Chittipeddi, EVP & GM of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, Renesas

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

May 18, 2022

Embedded Executive: Sailesh Chittipeddi, EVP & GM of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, Renesas

The hardware side of RISC-V is ready for prime time. No one questions that.
 

The case against RISC-V has always been the tools and associated software, aka, the ecosystem. However, is that still a valid argument against RISC-V?

That’s the first of many questions I posed to Sailesh Chittipeddi, the Executive Vice President & General Manager of Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. His company has a lot to potentially gain with RISC-V, so I was interested in hearing his opinion, which comes in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
IoT
Automotive
Test vehicles plugged into one of two sites on Aston University's campus. (Source: ByteSnap Design)
Success Story: How Electric Vehicles Can Give Back to the Grid

May 18, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Provided by Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Keysight Earns PVG Acceptance for 5G New Radio Release 16 Test Cases

May 16, 2022

MORE
Processing
The Problem with the CHIPS Act, Part 1

May 19, 2022

MORE
Security
STMicroelectronics and Microsoft to Streamline Development of Secure IoT Devices

May 12, 2022

MORE