Fly-by to embedded world '23: Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Andes Technology
February 03, 2023
Andes Technology will highlight its innovative embedded processors and SoC platform solutions that provide complete architecture in which the software development tool chains, virtual SoC platforms, hardware development platforms, and Andes IP Cores are connected to develop in-house SoC and system solutions. Andes will be showcasing its IP solutions in booth 4A-620 at embedded world 2023.
The solutions from Andes’ contains of RISC-V CPU IP with cores running Linux. Included is support from Andes e-Service developed enabling a user-friendly interface to communicate with support engineers for efficient flow of issues that arise.
Below are Andes recently announced innovative CPU IPs:
- AndesCore N25F-SE: the first RISC-V CPU IP certified to be fully compliant with ISO 26262 functional safety standards for the development of automotive applications.
- AndesCore AX65: a 4-way superscalar multicore with Out-of-Order execution in a 13-stage pipeline. The AX65 is suitable for running heavy-duty OS and applications with compute intensive requirements.
- AndesCore AX45MPV: a leading-edge Linux multicore 1024-bit vector processor which target applications handling large volumes of data.
- AndesCore D23: a new-generation compact, versatile, secured 3-stage 32-bit RISC-V CPU for embedded processing and IoT applications.
For more informaiton, visit andestech.com.