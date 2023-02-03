Embedded Computing Design

Fly-by to embedded world '23: Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Andes Technology

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 03, 2023

News

Image Provided by Andes

Andes Technology will highlight its innovative embedded processors and SoC platform solutions that provide complete architecture in which the software development tool chains, virtual SoC platforms, hardware development platforms, and Andes IP Cores are connected to develop in-house SoC and system solutions. Andes will be showcasing its IP solutions in booth 4A-620 at embedded world 2023.

The solutions from Andes’ contains of RISC-V CPU IP with cores running Linux. Included is support from Andes e-Service developed enabling a user-friendly interface to communicate with support engineers for efficient flow of issues that arise.

Below are Andes recently announced innovative CPU IPs:

  • AndesCore N25F-SE: the first RISC-V CPU IP certified to be fully compliant with ISO 26262 functional safety standards for the development of automotive applications.
  • AndesCore AX65: a 4-way superscalar multicore with Out-of-Order execution in a 13-stage pipeline. The AX65 is suitable for running heavy-duty OS and applications with compute intensive requirements.
  • AndesCore AX45MPV: a leading-edge Linux multicore 1024-bit vector processor which target applications handling large volumes of data.
  • AndesCore D23: a new-generation compact, versatile, secured 3-stage 32-bit RISC-V CPU for embedded processing and IoT applications.

For more informaiton, visit andestech.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Processing
Security
Software & OS
Topic Tags
Debug & Test
The Solve: Debug Infrequent Events with R&S MXO 4 ‘Scopes

January 20, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Provided by Apacer
Fly-by to embedded world '23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Apacer

February 3, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by Andes
Fly-by to embedded world '23: Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Andes Technology

February 3, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: Bill Lamie, President and CEO, PX5

February 1, 2023

MORE