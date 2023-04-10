Embedded Computing Design

ImperasDV Verification Solutions Certified with Synopsys Functional Simulation and Debug Tools for RISC-V

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 10, 2023

News

ImperasDV Verification Solutions Certified with Synopsys Functional Simulation and Debug Tools for RISC-V
Image Credit: Imperas

Imperas Software Ltd and Synopsys, Inc. announced a collaboration to accelerate verification of RISC-V processors utilizing ImperasDV verification platforms, and Synopsys' VCS simulation and Verdi debug tools. The partnership will ease time constraints by streamlining RISC-V verification tasks applying to components supplied by both partners.

"RISC-V adoption is growing across key market segments as SoC teams explore the flexibility of an open standard ISA for optimized processors," said Kiran Vittal, senior director of Partner Alliances Marketing for Synopsys EDA Group. "Our collaboration with Imperas, leveraging Synopsys' leading simulation and debug solutions, enables our mutual customers to address verification complexities for RISC-V processor cores and quickly achieve coverage convergence."

ImperasDV is a verification IP designed for RISC-V processors and delivers architectural validation test suites needed to ensure designers their hardware implementations coincide with the software environment supporting RISC-V. The IP includes native support for the open standard RISC V Verification Interface (RVVI) and operates using a 'lock-step-compare' co-simulation methodology for thorough processor verification.

To close, Simon Davidmann, CEO at Imperas Software Ltd said, "The Imperas reference models and simulation technology are structured for close integration within co-simulation and emulation environments. With this latest collaboration with Synopsys, our mutual customers can leverage all the advantages of the ImperasDV verification solutions with the advanced innovations in Synopsys VCS high performance simulation and Verdi debug platform for a complete SystemVerilog 'lock-step-compare' flow with efficient debug for RISC V verification."

For more information, visit imperas.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Debug & Test
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Open Source
Open Source - Board & System Standards
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Software & OS
Analog & Power
Vishay Intertechnology Announces New Automotive Grade Miniature Aluminum Capacitors

April 11, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm Delivers Corrosion Resistant Water Tight PC WTC-8J0

April 7, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Single Pair Ethernet Steps Onto the Factory Floor

April 7, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Imperas
ImperasDV Verification Solutions Certified with Synopsys Functional Simulation and Debug Tools for RISC-V

April 10, 2023

MORE