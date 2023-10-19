Embedded Computing Design

Is RISC-V Ready to Wear?

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 19, 2023

News

Image Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will be bringing a RISC-V based wearable platform to Wear OS by Google. The framework is expected to expand the products compatible within the environment. The platform will leverage low-power high-performance custom computers.  

“We are excited to leverage RISC-V and expand our Snapdragon Wear platform as a leading silicon provider for Wear OS. Our Snapdragon Wear platform innovations will help the Wear OS ecosystem rapidly evolve and streamline new device launches globally,” said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, Wearables and Mixed Signal Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Plans for the commercialization of RISC-V wearables are probable for an international launch.

“Qualcomm Technologies have been a pillar of the Wear OS ecosystem, providing high performance, low power systems for many of our OEM partners,” said Bjorn Kilburn, GM of Wear OS by Google. “We are excited to extend our work with Qualcomm Technologies and bring a RISC-V wearable solution to market.”

For more information, visit qualcomm.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

