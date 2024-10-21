RISC-V International Reveals RVA23 Profile Ratification in Time for the RISC-V Summit North America

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: RISC-V

Santa Clara, California. RISC-V International revealed the ratification of the RVA23 Profile. RVA Profiles allow implementations of RISC-V 64-bit application processors that run OS stacks from standard binary OS distributions.

Highlights:

Vector Extension: Accelerates rigorous workloads, including AI/ML, cryptography, and compression / decompression Enhanced performance in mobile and computing applications with RVA23 as the baseline condition for the Android RISC-V ABI

Hypervisor Extension: Enables virtualization for enterprise workloads in on-premises servers and cloud computing Accelerates the development of RISC-V-based enterprise hardware, operating systems, and software workloads Provides better security by separating secure and non-secure components



