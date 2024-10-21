Embedded Computing Design

RISC-V International Reveals RVA23 Profile Ratification in Time for the RISC-V Summit North America

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 21, 2024

News

Image Credit: RISC-V

Santa Clara, California. RISC-V International revealed the ratification of the RVA23 Profile. RVA Profiles allow implementations of RISC-V 64-bit application processors that run OS stacks from standard binary OS distributions.

Highlights:

  • Vector Extension: 

    • Accelerates rigorous workloads, including AI/ML, cryptography, and compression / decompression
    • Enhanced performance in mobile and computing applications with RVA23 as the baseline condition for the Android RISC-V ABI 

  • Hypervisor Extension: 

    • Enables virtualization for enterprise workloads in on-premises servers and cloud computing
    • Accelerates the development of RISC-V-based enterprise hardware, operating systems, and software workloads
    • Provides better security by separating secure and non-secure components

Make sure to visit the annual RISC-V Summit North America being held October 22-23 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Click here to sign up and join the global RISC-V community.

All RISC-V members are welcome to join the Profiles Task Group Mailing List to keep informed. If you are not already a member, please become a member today.

 

