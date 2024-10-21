RISC-V International Reveals RVA23 Profile Ratification in Time for the RISC-V Summit North America
October 21, 2024
News
Santa Clara, California. RISC-V International revealed the ratification of the RVA23 Profile. RVA Profiles allow implementations of RISC-V 64-bit application processors that run OS stacks from standard binary OS distributions.
Highlights:
-
Vector Extension:
- Accelerates rigorous workloads, including AI/ML, cryptography, and compression / decompression
- Enhanced performance in mobile and computing applications with RVA23 as the baseline condition for the Android RISC-V ABI
-
Hypervisor Extension:
- Enables virtualization for enterprise workloads in on-premises servers and cloud computing
- Accelerates the development of RISC-V-based enterprise hardware, operating systems, and software workloads
- Provides better security by separating secure and non-secure components
