BRESSNER Technology Leverages Intel and Multiple GPUs for its Automotive Edge AI Platforms

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 10, 2023

News

Image Credit: BRESSNER Technology

BRESSNER Technology released its Nuvo-10108GC and Nuvo-10208GC edge AI GPU computing platforms with up to two RTX A6000, RTX A4500, or RTX 4080 GPUs. The platforms are powered by Intel Core 12th and 13th generation CPU with up to 24 cores and 32 threads.

The platforms arrive with 8-48V DC input power and ignition power control for instability management. The solutions are capable of thermal operation up to 60°C making both ideal for applications involving autonomous vehicle control, visual inspection, and intelligent video data analysis.

Included is an M.2 2280 M-slot for high-speed data storage with Gen4 x4 NVMe, 2.5-inch SATA hard drive/SSD bays, and an optional accessible M.2 2280 SSD slot. Connectivity includes 10GbE and internal expansions including Wi-Fi and M.2 B-key slot for mobile connectivity with 4G LTE and 5G NR modules. The solution also comprises of three additional PCIe slots for further expanding

The Nuvo-10108GC and Nuvo-10208GC are built with patented GPU locking brackets guaranteeing security in on and off-road utilizations.  

"As digitalization continues, edge computing devices are becoming a part of our everyday lives. As a pioneer in advanced industrial edge AI platforms, BRESSNER Technology is at the forefront and continues to invest resources in developing cutting-edge products to provide customers with reliable and optimized operations at the edge," said Gabor Paxian, Senior Account Manager at BRESSNER Technology.

For more information, visit bressner.de/en/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

