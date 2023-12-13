Embedded Computing Design

Alif Semiconductor Gathers its Ensemble for Global Distribution

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 13, 2023

News

Alif Semiconductor Gathers its Ensemble for Global Distribution
Image Credit: Alif

Pleasanton, California. Alif Semiconductor is now offering its entire 32-bit microcontroller and fusion processor catalogue for global distribution. The Alif Ensemble family utilizes single-core and dual-core RTOS MCUs leveraging Arm Cortex-M55 CPUs with optional Arm Ethos-U55 microNPUs for 10x AI/ML performance when compared to similar 32-bit MCUs.* Also available are triple- and quad-core fusion processors with Cortex-A32 CPUs for Linux and other operating systems.

According to the company website, it believes the Ensemble portfolio “will change the way developers think about what they can achieve when designing wearables and systems for security, retail, and infrastructure. “ Other ideal applications include smart home, industrial, connected medical devices, and more.

Highlights:

  • High speed connectivity:

    • USB-HS, Ethernet 10/100, SDIO

  • Memory expansion:

    • OctalSPI, SD/MMC

  • Display and Graphics:

    • MIPI-DSI, Parallel RGB, 2D Graphic Acceleration

  • Image:

    • MIPI-CSI, Parallel Camera Interface

  • Serial:

    • I3C, I2C, CAN, SPI, UART

  • Memory:

    • Kbytes to Mbytes of on-chip SRAM and Non-Volatile Memory

For more information, visit alifsemi.com.

*Editor's Note: According to Alif, using one microNPU with one CPU core to run an object detection model reduces inference time by 74x compared to using its CPU core alone.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

