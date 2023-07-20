Embedded Computing Design

Arm Pumps Up Collabora’s Panfrost GPU Driver

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 20, 2023

News

Image Credit: Collabora

Arm has been a supporter of Collabora’s open-source Mali GPU driver since 2020 and has now released information on expanding its partnership with Collabora by supporting innovative designs leveraging Collabora’s Panfrost GPU driver. The integrated upstream Linux Kernal driver is utilized along with Mesa user-space driver to excel development of post-modern GPUs.

Daniel Stone, graphics lead at Collabora said, “We're delighted to continue our collaboration with Arm to ensure first-class support for Mali throughout the open-source world.”

Whichever software operating system (OS) and graphics middleware is currently being used, the Arm and Collabora ongoing agreement has opened up SoCs containing an Arm Mali GPU to fit design needs. The solution promotes a seamless implementation of Linux enabling enhanced in-design end products.

For more information, visit collabora.com and arm.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

