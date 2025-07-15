Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek Unveils KIWI330, a Space-Saving SBC for Edge AIoT with Robust Connectivity

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 15, 2025

News

Axiomtek Unveils KIWI330, a Space-Saving SBC for Edge AIoT with Robust Connectivity
Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released its KIWI330, an Ultra-Compact 1.6" SBC supporting NVMe and Type-C DisplayPort for edge AIoT. It leverages the Intel Atom processor N50 and includes 4GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory and a 64GB NVMe SSD.

Regardless of its nominal footprint, the KIWI330 delivers robust connectivity including two USB 3.2 Type-C ports (one horizontal with DisplayPort support) and an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for wireless modules or AI accelerators. It supports eDP for high-resolution and optional MIO expansion modules, allowing seamless expansion of COM, LAN, or GPIO ports while sustaining a minimal foorprint.

The platform is compatible with both Windows and Linux making it ideal for robotics, smart devices, industrial automation, edge AI computing, and intelligent gateway solutions.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27801&C=KIWI330&upcat=383.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
Mouser Product of the Week: Analog Devices’ EVAL-LTC7899-AZ Evaluation Board

January 12, 2026

MORE
IoT
Innovations in Memory Allocation for Resource-Constrained Embedded and IoT Devices

January 26, 2026

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Greenliant
Greenliant Samples NVMe NANDrive EX Series BGA SSDs for Mission-Critical Applications

December 23, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Create a Cost-Effective HMI With LVGL (and Some Help From Renesas)

January 26, 2026

MORE