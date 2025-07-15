Axiomtek Unveils KIWI330, a Space-Saving SBC for Edge AIoT with Robust Connectivity

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released its KIWI330, an Ultra-Compact 1.6" SBC supporting NVMe and Type-C DisplayPort for edge AIoT. It leverages the Intel Atom processor N50 and includes 4GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory and a 64GB NVMe SSD.

Regardless of its nominal footprint, the KIWI330 delivers robust connectivity including two USB 3.2 Type-C ports (one horizontal with DisplayPort support) and an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for wireless modules or AI accelerators. It supports eDP for high-resolution and optional MIO expansion modules, allowing seamless expansion of COM, LAN, or GPIO ports while sustaining a minimal foorprint.

The platform is compatible with both Windows and Linux making it ideal for robotics, smart devices, industrial automation, edge AI computing, and intelligent gateway solutions.



