Boardcon Delivers a RK3566 SBC for Raspberry Pi 3 B+
May 12, 2023
Boardcon’s Compact3566 is a single board computer (SBC) developed for IoT devices with identical ports as the e Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. It is powered by Rockchip’s RK3566 Quad-core Cortex-A55 processor including 1.8 GHz with an ARM Mali-G52 2EE GPU.
Within the solution, users will receive four USB ports, M.2 PCIe 2.0 socket for NVMe SSD, and the general 40-pin Raspberry Pi header delivering 4x UART, SPI, I2C, PWM, SPDIF_TX, and GPIO.
Additional Specification:
System Memory
- 2/4/8GB
Storage
- 8/16/32/64/128GB eMMC flash
- microSD slot
Video output & Display I/F
- 1x HDMI 2.0 up to 4Kp60
- 1x 30-pin MIPI DSI/LVDS display port
Audio
- 1x 3.5mm audio jack
- 1x differential MIC
- ES8388 codec
Camera I/F
- 1x 15-pin MIPI CSI connector
Connectivity
- Gigabit Ethernet
- 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
Debug
- Via Micro USB port (also used for 5V/2A power)
Dimensions
- 85 x 56mm
Weight
- 50 grams
Miscellaneous
- Recover button
- 2x LED
- RTC
- PoE (requires separate PoE HAT)
For more information, visit armdesigner.com/Compact3566_SBC/.