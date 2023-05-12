Boardcon Delivers a RK3566 SBC for Raspberry Pi 3 B+

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit Boardcon

Boardcon’s Compact3566 is a single board computer (SBC) developed for IoT devices with identical ports as the e Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. It is powered by Rockchip’s RK3566 Quad-core Cortex-A55 processor including 1.8 GHz with an ARM Mali-G52 2EE GPU.

Within the solution, users will receive four USB ports, M.2 PCIe 2.0 socket for NVMe SSD, and the general 40-pin Raspberry Pi header delivering 4x UART, SPI, I2C, PWM, SPDIF_TX, and GPIO.

Additional Specification:

System Memory

2/4/8GB

Storage

8/16/32/64/128GB eMMC flash

microSD slot

Video output & Display I/F

1x HDMI 2.0 up to 4Kp60

1x 30-pin MIPI DSI/LVDS display port

Audio

1x 3.5mm audio jack

1x differential MIC

ES8388 codec

Camera I/F

1x 15-pin MIPI CSI connector

Connectivity

Gigabit Ethernet

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Debug

Via Micro USB port (also used for 5V/2A power)

Dimensions

85 x 56mm

Weight

50 grams

Miscellaneous

Recover button

2x LED

RTC

PoE (requires separate PoE HAT)

For more information, visit armdesigner.com/Compact3566_SBC/.