Differentiating MCUs and DSCs & Open-Source in SDVs

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re defining the architectural differences between MCUs and DSCs with Microchip Technology’s Product Marketing Manager, Pramit Nandy. We also dive into the different processing capabilities, the challenges for designers, and what we can expect as far as emerging trends and technical developments from Microchip.

Next, Rich and Dr. Moritz Neukirchner, Sr. Director of Strategic Product Management for software-defined vehicles (SDV) at Elektrobit, joins us in the next installment of Scoping Out the Software-Defined Vehicle to discuss his thoughts on open-source in software-defined vehicles and what’s necessary for further advancements of both the open source and automotive industries.

But first, Ken and I are discussing the Matter open-source connectivity standard for smart home and IoT devices.