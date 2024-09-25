F S Elektronik Systeme Will Demonstrate its PicoCore MX93 at embedded world North America

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: F S Elektronik Systeme

F S Elektronik Systeme has released its compact (35 x 40 mm) PicoCore MX93 leveraging the NXP i.MX 93 ARM CPU compatible with the PicoCore series such as the i.MX 8M Mini, i.MX 8M Nano, and i.MX 8M Plus CPUs. Featured is a scalable core complex with up to two ARM Cortex-A55 operating at up to 1.7 GHz, alongside an ARM Cortex-M33 core for real-time processing at 250 MHz. For high-temperature environments, the CPU functions up to 125°C.

The PicoCore MX93 supports up to 32 GB of eMMC, 2 GB of LPDDR4 memory, and delivers an audio codec, an RTC, and a WIFI6 module with BT5.2. MIPI-DSI, LVDS, or RGB connect displays.

Interfaces:

  • Two Ethernet or RGMII
  • Two USB
  • Up to Eight SPI
  • Six I2C
  • Two CAN-FD
  • Eight UART
  • SDIO
  • PWM
  • MIPI-CSI

Available is a development kit that contains the PicoCoreMX93 module, a carrier board, and a capacitive touch 7-inch LVDS LCD.

Linux with Yocto is currently supported and includes design files for the carrier board, Linux BSP, FreeRTOS BSP, and various "bare metal" examples for the Cortex-M33.

Meet F S Elektronik Systeme professionals and be a part of live demos at booth 2640 during embedded world North America.

For more information, visit fs-net.de/en/embedded-modules/computer-on-module-picocore/picocoremx93-with-nxp-imx93-cpu/.

