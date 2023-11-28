IC Nexus Released its SBC3800 with 6 Tops Performance

Image Credit: IC Nexus

IC Nexus released its 150mm x102mm SBC3800 single board computer (SBC) utilizing Rockchip’s RK3588 A76+quad-cortex A55 processor at 2.4Ghz while supporting multiple displays. Facial analysis is processed using a neural processing unit (NPU) performing up to 6 Tops with connectivity options of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.



