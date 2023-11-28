Embedded Computing Design

IC Nexus Released its SBC3800 with 6 Tops Performance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 28, 2023

News

Image Credit: IC Nexus

IC Nexus released its 150mm x102mm SBC3800 single board computer (SBC) utilizing Rockchip’s RK3588 A76+quad-cortex A55 processor at 2.4Ghz while supporting multiple displays. Facial analysis is processed using a neural processing unit (NPU) performing up to 6 Tops with connectivity options of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

 

8K video decoder and encoder are powered by an ARM Mali G610 MP4 (OpenGLES 3.2 / OpenCL 2.2 / Vulkan 1.2). The solution hosts an HDMI 2.0 RX (4K @ 60fps), two MIPI-CSI-RX (4-lane) camera interfaces, mic/headphone, and two speaker interfaces.

Optional Features:

  • PoE (Power over Ethernet) module
  • 2x LAN interfaces
  • 1x SPI
  • 1x PWM
  •  2x CAN 2.0

Ideal applications include interactive displays, POS, KIOSK, vending machines, digital signage, and industrial automation.

For more information, visit icnexus.com.tw.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Analog & Power
