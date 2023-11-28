IC Nexus Released its SBC3800 with 6 Tops Performance
November 28, 2023
News
IC Nexus released its 150mm x102mm SBC3800 single board computer (SBC) utilizing Rockchip’s RK3588 A76+quad-cortex A55 processor at 2.4Ghz while supporting multiple displays. Facial analysis is processed using a neural processing unit (NPU) performing up to 6 Tops with connectivity options of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.
8K video decoder and encoder are powered by an ARM Mali G610 MP4 (OpenGLES 3.2 / OpenCL 2.2 / Vulkan 1.2). The solution hosts an HDMI 2.0 RX (4K @ 60fps), two MIPI-CSI-RX (4-lane) camera interfaces, mic/headphone, and two speaker interfaces.
Optional Features:
- PoE (Power over Ethernet) module
- 2x LAN interfaces
- 1x SPI
- 1x PWM
- 2x CAN 2.0
Ideal applications include interactive displays, POS, KIOSK, vending machines, digital signage, and industrial automation.
For more information, visit icnexus.com.tw.