Infineon Expands IoT Portfolio with AIROC CYW5591x Connected MCU Featuring Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Infineon

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG released its AIROC CYW5591x Connected Microcontroller (MCU) product family integrating long-range Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4 along with a secured adaptable MCU enabling designers innovating smart home, industrial, wearables, and other IoT applications.

Time-to-market is accelerated with the use of ModusToolbox software, RTOS and Linux host drivers, a fully validated Bluetooth stack and multiple sample code examples, Matter software enablement, and support for Infineon’s worldwide partner network.

The available versions include the CYW55913 for tri-band (2.4/5/6 GHz), CYW55912 for dual-band (2.4/5 GHz), and CYW55911 for single-band (2.4GHz) support.

Highlights:

Arm Cortex M33 192MHz MCU with TrustZone CC312 with 768 KB SRAM

Quad-SPI with XIP with on-the-fly encryption/decryption for FLASH and PSRAM

1x1 Tri-Band (2.4/5/6 GHz) 20MHz Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11ax)

Up to +24 dBm transmit power for Wi-Fi for best-in-class range

6 GHz (Wi-Fi 6E) greenfield spectrum for lower congestion and reduced latency

Matter-over-Wi-Fi support

Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4 supports Bluetooth low energy 2 Mbps, LE Long Range, Advertising Extensions, and Advertising code selection for LE Long Range

Bluetooth Low Energy range and power are also optimized with up to +19 dBm transmit power

LE Longe Range sensitivity of -111.5 dBm

Extensive peripherals and GPIO support: 3xSCB(I2C/SPI/UART), TCPWM, 7 channel 12-bit ADC, Digital Microphone support, TCM (I2S/PCM), and up to 47 GPIOs

Support for AES, RSA, ECC, ECDHA, ECDSA, Root-of-Trust

Multi-layer security supporting lifecycle management, secured boot with firmware authentication and encryption, anti-rollback, crypto key establishment, and management

PSA Level 2 Certifiable

“As an IoT leader with more than a billion Wi-Fi devices deployed worldwide, Infineon is committed to driving decarbonization and digitalization with low-power solutions that connect products to the cloud,” said Sivaram Trikutam, Vice President of Wi-Fi Products, Infineon Technologies. “The combination of our easy-to-use software, along with industry’s best wireless performance and lowest power consumption allows best-in-class IoT products to be built using the AIROC CYW5591x Connected MCU family.”

For more information, visit infineon.com/cms/en/product/wireless-connectivity/airoc-connected-mcu/cyw55913/.