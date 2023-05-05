Embedded Computing Design

InPlay Announces Ultra-Small Bluetooth SoC in WLCSP Package

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

May 05, 2023

News

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA. InPlay Inc. recently announced the release of its NanoBeacon SoC IN100 in a Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP), which sets the record as the smallest Bluetooth SoC at 1.1mm x 2.0mm x 0.35mm.

The NanoBeacon IN100's size enables deployment a range of space-constrained applications:

  • Printable Tags for Asset Tracking: The thin form factor makes it suitable for printable tags that broadcast location or sensor data, enhancing the efficiency of asset tracking in various settings.
  • Healthcare Data Broadcast: Wearable health monitoring devices, such as smart patches or wristbands, can utilize the IN100 to broadcast vital health stats to caregivers or health monitoring systems.
  • Smart Textiles: The IN100 can be integrated into sports gear or uniforms to enable transmission of performance stats or environmental conditions to coaches or command centers.
  • Miniature Drones: The NanoBeacon IN100 can be deployed in drones to help broadcast mission-critical data such as location and telemetry.
  • Smart Jewelry: In jewelry or accessories, the NanoBeacon IN100 can enable broadcast of user-defined data like emergency contact info or health data.

For more information, please visit https://www.inplay-tech.com.

