PICO338 from Axiomtek Packs Powerful Intel N-Series Performance in Ultra-Compact Form Factor

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released its PICO338, an innovative Pico-ITX single board computer (SBC) designed for high-performance, space-constrained (100 x 72 mm) uses such as robotics, IoT devices, edge computing, embedded control, and retail kiosks. The board supports dual 2.5GbE ports featuring the Intel Ethernet Controller I226-V.





Highlights include an M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules and an M.2 Key B slot as the primary storage interface, supporting NVMe storage cards via PCIe x2. For cellular connectivity, the Key B slot can be configured via BIOS to enable USB 3.2, allowing it to accommodate 4G, 5G, or LTE modules. Storage is provided by an optional onboard SLC-based NVMe SSD with capacities of up to 256 GB.

Features:

Intel processor N97/Core i3-N305 processor

8GB or optional 16GB LPDDR5 on board

Two 2.5GbE LAN ports

M.2 Key B

M.2 Key E

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.