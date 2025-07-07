PICO338 from Axiomtek Packs Powerful Intel N-Series Performance in Ultra-Compact Form Factor

Embedded Computing Design

July 07, 2025

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released its PICO338, an innovative Pico-ITX single board computer (SBC) designed for high-performance, space-constrained (100 x 72 mm) uses such as robotics, IoT devices, edge computing, embedded control, and retail kiosks. The board supports dual 2.5GbE ports featuring the Intel Ethernet Controller I226-V.

 

Highlights include an M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules and an M.2 Key B slot as the primary storage interface, supporting NVMe storage cards via PCIe x2. For cellular connectivity, the Key B slot can be configured via BIOS to enable USB 3.2, allowing it to accommodate 4G, 5G, or LTE modules. Storage is provided by an optional onboard SLC-based NVMe SSD with capacities of up to 256 GB.

Features:

  • Intel processor N97/Core i3-N305 processor
  • 8GB or optional 16GB LPDDR5 on board
  • Two 2.5GbE LAN ports
  • M.2 Key B
  • M.2 Key E

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

