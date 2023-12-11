Product of the Week: Lattice Semiconductor’s Lattice Avant-X Family of Mid-Range, General Purpose FPGAs

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Mid-range, general-purpose FPGAs are often chosen over other FPGAs, depending on application-specific requirements, for their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and balanced feature set that allows then to perform efficiently in a wide range of applications.

The Lattice Avant-X family of high-speed, mid-range FPGAs from Lattice Semiconductor are designed for artificial intelligence, embedded vision, security, and factory automation. To support these technologies, the FPGAs provide 637k system logic cells, which can be configured and interconnected to perform various digital logic functions.

Lattice Semiconductor’s Lattice Avant-X FPGA in Action

For external memory support, the Avant-X FPGA family supports up to 2400 Mbps of LPDDR4/DDR4 and up to 2100 Mbps of DDR5. For embedded memory, the FPGA further provides 35.6 Mb of embedded memory.

The Avant-X solution provides 28 SERDES channels operating up to 25 Gbps, as well as support for eight PCI Gen4 ports with hardened link layer (hard DMA). The FPGAs enable up to 25 Gbps for Ethernet with up to 1 Terabit per second of total system bandwidth for advanced connectivity and high bandwidth.

The FPGA has a base configuration of 1800 multipliers capable of handling 18 x 18 multiplication operations; however, users can benefit from the solution’s ability to reconfigure the FPGA to allocate these resources differently, allowing for up to 7200 multipliers, each capable of performing 8 x 8 multiplication operations (fracture to 7200 – 8 x 8 multipliers).

For security, the Avant-X supports quantum safe cryptography with a security engine to encrypt user data in motion, as well as bitstream encryption and authentication and advanced user security functions. Additionally, the FPGAs possess a minimum of 600+ System Logic Cells, with a boot time specified to be less than 60 milliseconds enabling a quick boot time for embedded systems or real-time applications.

Getting Started with Lattice Semiconductor’s Lattice Avant-X FPGA

Lattice Avant-X FPGAs are sampling today and are supported by the latest Lattice Propel and Lattice Radiant design software. The FPGAs also provide design resources for development kits and boards, and IP and reference designs for Avant-X.

Additional Resources: