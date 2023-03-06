Product Showcase: Power-Efficient Mini OLEDs Form the Basis of High-Brightness Micro Displays

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Micro displays are no longer a thing of the future. With the products available today, OEMs can design systems that are power efficient, and produce high brightness and high contrast images. One example of a micro display comes from Wisechip, with its direct viewing miniature near-eye system mini OLEDs. The OLEDs provide clear information even in backlight by showing simple data and strings.

With a patented module design, the simple structure and low assembly cost help to create rapid development of near-eye display devices for terminal manufacturers, while keeping costs in check. The total package has an area that measures 108 mm2.

The use of high-efficiency OLED materials and components enables low power consumption without detracting from the display quality. Its opto-mechanics system uses a 70-mAh lithium battery and boasts a display time of up to 20 hours.

To see the mini OLEDs for yourself, stop by the Wisechip booth at embedded world and ask for a demo. They are in Booth 1-454. Or, check out the video below.