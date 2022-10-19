Embedded Computing Design

QCI Launches Project to Build and Operate New Quantum Computing Optical Chip Manufacturing and Research Facility

October 19, 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by QCI

Company to Tap Federal, State and Regional Funding Incentives to Advance Quantum Innovation

LEESBURG, Va. Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a leader in accessible full stack quantum solutions, announced plans to construct and operate a new state-of-the-art quantum nanophotonics technology manufacturing and research center to expand its current chip development capabilities. The company is negotiating several offers of federal, state and regional funding incentives to help finance the project and advance quantum innovation.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1, provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing, to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.   

