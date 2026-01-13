CES 2026: SAPPHIRE EDGE+ VPR-7P132 Combines AMD Ryzen AI and Versal AI Edge SoCs on One Board

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: SAPPHIRE Technology SAPPHIRE Technology announced the SAPPHIRE EDGE+ VPR-7P132, a Mini-ITX AMD Embedded+ motherboard engineered as a flexible, high-performance solution for real-time AI, sensor processing, and edge computing applications. The platform leverages the AMD Ryzen AI Embedded processors with AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs on a single board.

“With the EDGE+ VPR-7P132, built in close collaboration with AMD, we’re combining powerful application processing with real-time AI acceleration in a compact Mini-ITX form factor,” said Adrian Thompson, Senior VP of Marketing, SAPPHIRE Technology. “This makes it easier for developers to create responsive, intelligent edge systems that can scale from development to deployment.”

To facilitate workload distribution across CPUs, GPUs, AI engines, and programmable logic, the EDGE+ VPR-7P132 is engineered around a multi-processor compute design allowing developers to process image and sensor data in parallel for applications including robotics, machine vision, and industrial automation.

Regardless of its Mini-ITX (170 × 170 mm) footprint, the EDGE+ VPR-7P132 offers a variety of connectivity and expansion options. Designed for a broad range of edge deployments, it supports five native display outputs, dual 10Gb Ethernet, PCIe(R) Gen 4 expansion through M.2 and OCuLink, USB4, and multiple USB and audio interfaces.

A dedicated I/O daughter board (IOB) increases connectivity and sensor support and features 3x Quad GMSL2 C/D-PHY interfaces (enabling up to 12 cameras for advanced vision systems), 2x CAN-FD ports (CAN-FD implementation), and 2x mini-DisplayPort outputs each connected to the Versal AI Edge Series device enabling integration of high-speed sensors, displays, and automotive interfaces in compact edge deployments.

The EDGE+ VPR-7P132 is developed for always-on operation in challenging environments. It supports high-speed LPDDR5 memory, onboard UFS storage, TPM 2.0 security, and a wide operating temperature range.

Compatible operating systems include Ubuntu, Yocto Linux, QNX, and VxWorks across both compute subsystems.

