SEMI Acknowledges the European Council's Move Towards Chips Act

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

BRUSSELS, Belgium. “The future for Europe as a region of semiconductor manufacturing excellence is brimming with possibility,” said Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe when responding on the progress made with the European Chips Act detailing the quick start of the “general approach,” in 2023. Member states as well as the Czech Presidency of the Council reached an agreement on Europe’s advancement in manufacturing next-generation semiconductors.

The next duty, is that the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research, and Energy (ITRE), is likely to vote on the European Union Chips Act Report in the beginning of 2023. If accepted, the group will present the text for approval in February 2023. The move will contain the European Parliament’s bargaining stance and is the final step before a trialogue of negotiations amongst the European Commission, Parliament, and Council. Laith Altimime continues, “The adoption of the European Council’s general approach marks a critical step in passage of the European Chips Act as landmark initiative for our industry.”

Visit SEMI Global Advocacy to learn more about public policy efforts and developments, and SEMI Workforce Development for more information on efforts to address the microelectronics industry’s talent needs.

“SEMI looks forward to continued collaboration with the European institutions and our member companies to ensure the timely adoption and implementation of the European Chips Act, putting Europe’s semiconductor industry on a competitive footing with other regions,” said Christopher Frieling, director of Advocacy and Public Policy at SEMI Europe.

For more information, visit semi.org.