Sundance's SoM1-SOC features the Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA

March 07, 2024

News

Image Credit: Sundance DSP

Reno, Nevada. Sundance DSP is introducing its SoM1-SOC, a commanding and adaptable System-on-Module (SoM) developed for embedded systems. The SoM1-SOC features the Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA that blends a low-power FPGA fabric with a 64-bit Linux-capable RISC-V processor. Ideal applications include defense, communications, machine learning, and industrial automation.  

“We are excited to introduce the SoM1-SOC, which offers a significant leap forward in performance and versatility compared to our previous offerings,” said Dr Nory Nakhaee, CEO of Sundance DSP. “This new SoM empowers developers to tackle complex embedded system challenges with greater ease and efficiency.”

Highlights:

FPGA Options:

  • MPFS460T-1FCVG1152 for 461K logic cells and 20 high-speed transceivers
  • MPFS250T-1FCVG1152 for lower resource requirements

Memory and Storage:

  • 4GB DDR4 memory for the microprocessor subsystem
  • 8GB DDR4 memory for the FPGA fabric
  • 128MB SPI NOR flash
  • 16GB eMMC storage

Flexible Connectivity:

  • High-speed Samtec connectors
  • SPI interface
  • USB Type-C connector
  • industrial iX connector

Open-Source Support:

  • Linux utilizing RISC-V processor architecture

Benefits consists of a simpler design process with detached function supplied by USB-C power. An expanded functionality is not to be overlooked as an Optional SE301 carrier card opens features like PCIe, high-speed networking, and additional storage.

For more inforamtion, visit sundancedsp.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

