Sundance's SoM1-SOC features the Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Sundance DSP Reno, Nevada. Sundance DSP is introducing its SoM1-SOC, a commanding and adaptable System-on-Module (SoM) developed for embedded systems. The SoM1-SOC features the Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA that blends a low-power FPGA fabric with a 64-bit Linux-capable RISC-V processor. Ideal applications include defense, communications, machine learning, and industrial automation.

“We are excited to introduce the SoM1-SOC, which offers a significant leap forward in performance and versatility compared to our previous offerings,” said Dr Nory Nakhaee, CEO of Sundance DSP. “This new SoM empowers developers to tackle complex embedded system challenges with greater ease and efficiency.”

Highlights:

FPGA Options:

MPFS460T-1FCVG1152 for 461K logic cells and 20 high-speed transceivers

MPFS250T-1FCVG1152 for lower resource requirements

Memory and Storage:

4GB DDR4 memory for the microprocessor subsystem

8GB DDR4 memory for the FPGA fabric

128MB SPI NOR flash

16GB eMMC storage

Flexible Connectivity:

High-speed Samtec connectors

SPI interface

USB Type-C connector

industrial iX connector

Open-Source Support:

Linux utilizing RISC-V processor architecture

Benefits consists of a simpler design process with detached function supplied by USB-C power. An expanded functionality is not to be overlooked as an Optional SE301 carrier card opens features like PCIe, high-speed networking, and additional storage.



For more inforamtion, visit sundancedsp.com.