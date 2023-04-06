Embedded Computing Design

SysMoore > Moore's Law

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 06, 2023

SysMoore > Moore's Law

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Brandon is joined by Chairman and CEO of Synopsys, Aart de Geus, to discuss the concept of SysMoore, how it relates to the decline of Moore’s Law, and the impending engineering shortage.

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another DevTalk where this time they’re talking about building automation. Specifically, the advancement and integration of HVAC systems that are maturing in terms of efficiency and predictive maintenance capabilities. 

But first, the Insiders discuss Brandon’s recent trip to SNUG World, also known as the Synopsys Users Group, where the company highlighted their use of reinforcement learning based on the computer program AlphaGo. 

 
Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Analog & Power
Caption: Sometimes there is contact with no pressure, but not usually
PCB Coin Cell Battery Holder (and Switch)

April 6, 2023

MORE
Automotive
Smarter Infrastructure Is the Key to Safer, Smoother Mobility

April 4, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
3 Reasons Wi-Fi Mesh Needs Wi-Fi HaLow

March 27, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: CONTACT
Visit CONTACT at Hannover Messe for Updated IoT Solutions

April 4, 2023

MORE