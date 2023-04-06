SysMoore > Moore's Law

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Brandon is joined by Chairman and CEO of Synopsys, Aart de Geus, to discuss the concept of SysMoore, how it relates to the decline of Moore’s Law, and the impending engineering shortage.

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another DevTalk where this time they’re talking about building automation. Specifically, the advancement and integration of HVAC systems that are maturing in terms of efficiency and predictive maintenance capabilities.

But first, the Insiders discuss Brandon’s recent trip to SNUG World, also known as the Synopsys Users Group, where the company highlighted their use of reinforcement learning based on the computer program AlphaGo.