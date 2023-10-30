TQ's SBC Serves Industrial Pi

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: TQ-Group TQ released its 100 mm x 100 mm MBa8MP-RAS314 single board computer (SBC) utilizing NXP Semiconductors' i.MX 8M Plus processor, delivering a a long-term industrial option with Raspberry Pi. Interfaces include 2 x Gbit Ethernet, 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.0 OTG, audio, HDMI, LVDS, MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, SD card interface, NXP-based WiFi-5 module, and Raspberry Pi compatible I/O connector.

The MBa8MP-RAS314 leverages a TQMa8MPxL embedded module with 32-bit wide LPDDR4 SDRAM (up to 8 GB), eMMC (up to 256 GB), Quad-SPI NOR flash memory (up to 256 MB), RTC, a user EEPROM memory, and temperature sensor (integrated EEPROM). Available is the option of the NXP EdgeLock SE050 security chip that reliably secures private storage.

"TQ's MBa8MP-RAS314 SBC meets the core requirements of the industrial market, including long-term availability and industrial-grade parts. Based on these core requirements, TQ selected not only NXP's i.MX 8M Plus application processor, but also NXP's Edgelock SE050 Secure Element and 88W8897 Wi-Fi 5 module. Customers will benefit from TQ and NXP's long-standing collaboration and solution expertise, saving valuable development time," said Robert Thompson, director, Secure Connected Edge Ecosystem, NXP Semiconductors.

