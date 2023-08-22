Embedded Computing Design

VSORA's Single Chip Package Aids in Generative AI Integration

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 22, 2023

News

VSORA's Single Chip Package Aids in Generative AI Integration
Image Credit: VSORA

Paris, France. VSORA is releasing a single-chip architecture*, Jotunn4, to optimize Generative AI integrations. Jotunn4 delivers 1.6 petaflops with an efficiency of more than 50% within a 45 x 45 mm package. The current general efficiency range is 2-4%. Included is 192 GB of on-chip memory and an overall power consumption of less than 100W.

“As ChatGPT and other generative AI continue reaching a fevered pitch, the semiconductor industry needs to step up with supporting hardware,” remarks Khaled Maalej, VSORA founder and CEO. “That’s what we intend to do with our single-chip architecture to trounce the memory wall and accelerate generative AI implementations.”

ChatGPT-3.5 is operated by Jotunn4 completely on-chip. Implementations of algorithms are simplified when the VSORA high-level language and graph compiler development flow is utilized.

“The VSORA ChatGPT-on-chip architecture can unleash the unbounded potential of Generative AI such as ChatGPT,” states Nicolas von Bülow, managing partner at Clipperton Finance, a VSORA financial adviser. “It will spearhead a paradigm shift in the semiconductor industry.”

For more inforamtion, visit vsora.com.

*Editors Note: VSORA architecture is algorithm agnostic, allowing existing as well as new algorithms to be run on any VSORA chip.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Automotive
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Automotive
Image Credit: RF-star
RF-star Reaches (AEC)-Q100 with BLE CC2340 modules

August 22, 2023

MORE
Consumer
TechSee Controls Amazon Connect with its AI and AR Solution

August 10, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: XJTAG
XJTAG Attending FPGAworld to Discuss Boundary Scan

August 21, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Back to Basics: Software Design Fundamentals
Back to Basics: Software Design Ideation & Requirement Specifications

August 16, 2023

MORE