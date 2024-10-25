Axiomtek Releases Intel Powered Server-Class COM Express Type 7 Basic Module

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek Axiomtek introduced its CEM710, a server-class COM Express Type 7 basic module leveraging the Intel Xeon D-1700 processor (Ice Lake D) with up to 10 cores, incorporated AI acceleration, and support for hard real-time workloads.

It was designed for harsh temperatures (-40°C to 85°C) and extreme industrial conditions with competency in embedded edge AI servers, high-end network testers, network traffic probes, and rugged edge applications.

“The CEM710 is engineered for reliability in harsh environments, offering standard operating temperatures from 0°C to 60°C (32°F to 140°F) and extended ranges from -40°C to 85°C (-40°F to 185°F) when paired with an appropriate thermal solution. Its rugged design makes it well-suited for high-performance equipment and sealed fanless devices that require continuous operation in the harshest environments,” said Kevin Lin, Product Manager of the IDS Division at Axiomtek.

Interfaces include LPC, SPI, two TX/RX, two SATA 3.0, and real-time I/O (GPIO and I2C). Integrated is a 2.5GbE port (Intel Ethernet Controller I226) and four 10GBASE-KR (10GbE) PHYs to enhance backplane network connectivity.

Highlights:

Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series processor (Ice Lake D)

4 DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM for up to 64 GB memory

1 PCIe x16 Gen3, 1 PCIe x8 Gen3, and 8 PCIe x1 Gen3

2 SATA 3.0

4 USB 3.0 and 4 USB 2.0

4 10GBase-KR

Supports TPM 2.0

For more information, visit axiomtek.com.