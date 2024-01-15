Dev Kit Weekly: i.MX 8M Plus Development Kit from VEST

The i.MX 8M Plus Development Kit from VEST is designed to be a real all-rounder for AI, ML, and multi-media projects especially. The built-in versatility makes it suitable for all sorts of applications in need of a powerful embedded computer. These include:

Video / Audio Conferencing

Advanced Human-Machine Interfaces and UI

Point of Sale

Digital Signage

Portable Test and Measurement Instruments

Automation for Industry 4.0 and industrial applications.

This Dev Kit accomplishes this flexibility by including both a SoM and a Carrier board that leverage the power of an NXP i.MX 8M Plus CPU with the 4x ARM Cortex-A53 processor. The GPU is a 16 GFLOPS high-precision OpenGL ES 3.1/3.0, Vulkan, Open CL 1.2 FP, Open VG 1.1. To complete the power plant, the included Neural processing unit operates at up to 2.3 TOPS.

This means that this VEST Kit can empower robust AI and Machine Learning capabilities, enhance multimedia performance, support low-latency Edge Computing, provide robust video graphics, and enable rapid processing.

It supports Linux Yocto, Ubuntu and Android OS, has up to 8GB of 32-bit LPDDR4 memory and up to 128GB in storage with a Micro SD 3.0 Socket for expansion, and is tailored to multimedia uses thanks to 4K Ultra HD video capture and playback via the 1080p60 video encoder and decoder, 2x MIPI CSI camera with Dual Image signal processors, and Cadence Tensilica Hifi 4 DSP.

VEST has really put it all in one box here for you. If you’re looking to play with an AI-ready, multimedia powerhouse of a Dev Kit with multiple high-speed interfaces that comply with industrial standards to facilitate seamless integration with peripherals, and built-in secure data integrity to safeguard against unauthorized access, nobody is going to say you’re wrong for going with the VEST i.MX 8M Plus Development Kit.

If you want to find out more about the VEST i.MX8M Plus Dev Kit, you can visit VEST and pick one up for $475.00.

That's all for this edition of DevKit Weekly. Thank you for reading (and watching)!